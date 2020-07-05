COVID-19: Tough lockdown ‘with no exceptions’ in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in Bengaluru, the state government has put the city under a tough lockdown “with no exceptions” starting 8 pm on Saturday.

The lockdown began yesterday and will conclude at 5 am on Monday.

“Lockdown starts at 8 pm on Saturday and concludes at 5 am Monday in Bangalore city. Respected citizens, just stay home and don’t ask for exceptions as this is being done in everybody’s interest, heavens won’t fall if you postpone by a

day. Please exercise self-discipline and cooperate. Happy Sunday,” Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao said in a tweet.

On Saturday, Bengaluru reported 1,172 fresh coronavirus cases even as the total mounted to 8,345 and 129 deaths due to the infection.

Source: ANI
