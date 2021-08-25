COVID-19 travel restrictions noted for Indian travellers to Oman

Muscat: Indian carrier Air India Express on Wednesday has noted COVID-19 related travel restrictions for Indian passengers travelling to Oman.

On August 23, Oman government has lifted the travel ban from India and twenty other countries after having previously restricted flights over COVID-19 concerns.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a statement those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to return to the country from September 1. Oman lifted the ban on travelers from India after a gap of four months.

In an effort to prevent the spread of new COVID-19 strains in the Sultanate and based on the decisions issued by the supreme committee for dealing with COVID-19, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) adopted the following restrictions regarding the condition of entering the Sultanate through Oman airports:

Indian passengers flying to Oman are required to present a medical certificate with QR Code of taking two doses or the first dose of COVID-19 locally approved vaccines.

The second dose is to be taken before 14 days prior to the scheduled time for arriving to the Sultanate.

Oxford AstraZeneca, Sputnik, Pfizer and Sinovac are the only vaccines approved in Oman. Those who have received Covishield and Sputnik vaccines will get a travel permit from India.

All travellers (Omani citizens and Foreigners) coming to the Sultanate on long international flights (with a period of not less than 8 hours) with a pre-travel negative PCR test (within 96 hours) are exempt from quarantine as well as travelers on shorter flights with a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

All travelers coming to the Sultanate without a pre-travel PCR test are required to: Take a PCR test upon their arrival at the airport, after which they are required to wear electronic tracking bracelet and adhere to quarantine until a negative PCR test result is detected.

If the passenger prefers to conduct the COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival, the passenger shall pay the prescribed fees when registering via Tarassud+ platform.