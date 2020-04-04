Covid-19 treatment available in Unani only

Hyderabad: Professor Basheer Ahmed of Al-Arif Unani Hospital and Unani college says that the treatment of covid-19 is available in Unani.

He said the allopathy medicines had side-effects and it will reduce the immunity system whereas the Unani medicines increases immunity system and it helps in fighting the disease which affect lungs.

Professor Basheer said that the Unani medicine, previously also help in the treatment of SARS, AIDS which directly affect the lungs in the human body.

Watch the Video:

