Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals is out of ordinary man

Hyderabad: The country sees an incessant spike in the corona positive cases. India surpassed the 3 lakhs mark on Saturday with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections.

As there is an increase in the positive cases of the virus, government hospitals have no space for the treatment of the virus. Many are afraid of the condition of government hospitals.

Private hospitals are also treating the patients of coronavirus but they are charging exorbitantly which an ordinary person cannot afford.

Shame on #maxhospital 😡



LITERALLY SHAME ON YOU!



In the time of crisis, this is what you are charging? HIGHLY DISAPPILOINTED! pic.twitter.com/bos8jVIPtV — Prerna (@theprernaa) June 13, 2020

A price board from Delhi’s famous Max Healthcare Hospital is being shared on social media.

According to the price board, the charges for the general ward is Rs. 25090, for a sharing room it cost Rs. 27190.

The patient has to pay Rs. 30490 for isolation ward, Rs. 53050 for ICU without a ventilator and with ventilator it cost Rs. 72550.

It may be noted that the above charge does not include any medicine or any other test.

Meanwhile, India recorded over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day for the first time, taking the tally to 2,97,535, while the death toll rose to 8,498 with a record single-day spike of 396 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

