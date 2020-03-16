COVID-19 in TS: Govt ensures public spheres remain closed

Hyderabad: As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, various departments in Telangana are ensuring that all the public gathering places are closed, according to state government officials.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had earlier said that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till March 31. “As part of preventive measures, people should not go to public places to prevent themselves from COVID-19… If anyone keeps open then severe action will be initiated against them,” the Chief Minister had said.

Famous places having high footfall like Lumbini Park, NTR Park, Nehru Zoological Park, Salarjung Museum and sports stadiums remained closed on Sunday. All the educational institutions in the state also closed their campuses immediately after receiving orders from the state government.

The Chief Minister had also said, “Public meetings, seminars, workshops, rallies, exhibitions, cultural events and other public gathering events will not be allowed… Indoor and outdoor sports stadiums, swimming pools, zoos, gyms, amusement parks will also remain closed.”

Rao has clearly said that severe action will be initiated against those who violate government orders. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has also ensured that all public gathering places are closed in Hyderabad including pubs, bars and gyms.