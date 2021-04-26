COVID-19: TS govt promotes school students from classes 1 to 9

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday passed an order promoting all school students studying from classes one to nine to the next academic year. This applies to all students from private, aided and government institutions, essentially covering all categories. The decision has been taken by the state government in view of the hardships caused due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the government order, dated April 26, the government on Monday gave its permission to the Director of School Education to promote all school students studying in classes one to nine, from the 2020-21 academic year to 2021-22. Prior to this, the state education minister on April 25 had already announced that there will be no detention of students (in case they fail) this academic year as it is.

Aside from this, the state government has also declared summer holidays for all schools and colleges from April 27, or Tuesday. The state’s decision to promote all students from classes one to nine was sent to officials belonging to the concerned departments. The students have been promoted keeping their safety in mind, and also with the intention to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The government order promoting students was sent by Chitra Ramachandran, special chief secretary to government, to the DME. On Monday, Telangana continued to report high numbers of COVID-19, as the state reported over 6,100 new cases. A day earlier, over 8,000 people had tested positive. The state has also currently put a hold on all examinations for colleges as well.