COVID-19: TS Human Rights Commission suspends regular hearings

Hyderabad: In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases here, the Telangana State Human RIghts Commission (TSHRC) has suspended its regular judicial court hearings from April 12 to 30. The decision was taken due to the spike Telangana is witnessing on a daily basis from over a week. All matters posted during the period have been adjourned, and will be intimated to concerned parties, the commission stated.

According to a circular issued by the TSHRC on Thursday, all “complaints, reports, and reply/comments” will be received by the commission in person or through postal services. All the matters that were supposed to take place during the period will now be shifted to other working days, and the same will be informed to respective parties, advocates, police and class-IV employees of the TSHRC.

In Telangana, the TSHRC’s decision to stay shut for half the month of April comes at a time when the state on Thursday reported 2000 plus new cases. The numbers have been going up on a daily basis from the last week or so, in line with the country, which is witnessing a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in what is essentially believed to be a second wave of the virus.

Unlike other states which have imposed restrictions to some extent (like Delhi and Maharashtra), the Telangana government on more than one occasion made it clear that the government will not impose another lockdown. After chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the same, health minister Eatala Rajender also reiterated it in the last two weeks.