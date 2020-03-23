Nightlock: TS imposes strict curfew as people defy norms

HYDERABAD: As people of Telangana has taken the deadly Coronavirus lockdown “lightly”, the TRS-led TS government strictly implemented the curfew during the night across the state.

The government has decided to act tough against the violators who defy the lockdown except in case of medical emergencies.

The lockdown will be effective lockdown between 7 pm and 6 am from today till March 31.

“There will be 100 percent curfew all over the state. There will be relaxation during day time from 6 am till 7 pm. From 7 pm till 6 am, there will be a total lockdown. Anybody found violating the directive will be strictly dealt with under the law,” Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

Also Read Lockdown in Telangana: Violators will face legal action

Kumar warns the foreign returnees of imposing restrictions on their passports if they fail to follow the home quarantine protocol.

With fresh six cases reported on Monday, the state now has 33 confirmed cases.

Telangana was placed under complete lockdown till March 31 and people asked to remain in homes as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus as the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state rose to 27 with six fresh cases on Sunday.

The over week-long lockdown has been announced under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, which as invoked in Telangana on Saturday.

People more than five in number should not gather and such cases would be seriously dealt with. People should maintain at least three feet distance from others when they come out.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said vehicles violating the lockdown will be seized with immediate effect and “the people will be strictly dealt with under the law.”

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.