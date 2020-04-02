COVID-19 turns Karate teacher into a philanthropist

Nihad Amani

Hyderabad: Coronavirus has drained the world financially and in a country like India, the poor always suffer. Yet Karate teacher Mohammed Shafi and an NGO he is associated with, Madrasa Anjuman-e-Mohibban-e-Ahl-e-Bait, are doing their bit to alleviate the suffering of many poor people around the city.

A rich person distributing food to the poor can be deemed as him/her giving donations, but a poor man distributing food is sometimes is humanity in its greatest form.

Everyday, the NGO serves daal with rice and vegetable biryani for lunch across the city. Shafi himself buys the ingredients and cooks the food. Anjuman also distributes rice bags to widows and poor families.

“I could not run this food distribution campaign without my friends and well-wishers like Nawaz, Khaja Mohiuddin and other Karate association members,” said Shafi.

They distribute food in various locations like railway stations, bus stops, Abids, Nampally Exhibition (where 800 migrant workers have been kept), Gandhi Hosptial, temples, masjids and especially people on roads.

Sometimes, it is difficult to manage the Police as they have been tasked with limiting movement due to containment efforts.

Though Shafi clarifies, “However, when we kindly request the law enforcement officials to let us move out and about, they are understanding and accommodating.”



Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.