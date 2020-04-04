COVID-19: Two areas in Odisha sealed

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha administration on Saturday sealed Brahmabarada area in Jajpur district and Danagahira in Puri district after detection of COVID-19 positive cases in the area linked to Tablighi Jamaat event.

The Puri district administration has declared Danagahir village in Pipili block as a containment zone.

The entire area has been sealed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus.

“Danagohir village under Pipili block in Puri District will remain shut till midnight of April 14. The entire village and its adjoining areas have been declared as ‘containment zone’ as a precautionary measure to contain the further spread of COVID-19,” said Puri district administration.

Several teams have been formed to ensure supply of essentials and medical requirements is not disrupted.

Jajpur district collector Ranjan Kumar Dash said the administration has sealed the entire Brahmabarada area to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Notably, the state has identified 28 persons who returned from the religious congregation at Nizamuddin so far. One each in Cuttack, Puri and Jajpur have been tested positive.

The Odisha government has declared comlete shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak town for 48 hours starting 8 p.m. on Friday to prevent community transmission of COVID-19.

The total positive cases have increased to 20 in Odisha.

Source: PTI

