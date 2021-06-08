COVID-19: UAE extends ban on flights from India till July 6

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday extended the suspension of flight services from India till July 6 as part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian airline, Air India Express also informed its passengers about the extension of the flight ban. “General Authority of Civil aviation, UAE, has suspended all inbound passenger movement to the UAE from India (excluding UAE nationals) till 6th July 2021,” read a statement by Air India Express, which was shared on Twitter.

“Passengers who booked to fly with us during this period can reschedule their tickets for travel at a future date,” the statement added.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India, the UAE, a prominent international destination for Indian travelers, had imposed travel restrictions from April 24 and were periodically extended. The UAE has suspended entry to all travelers from India and those who have been in India at any time in the 14 days prior to their arrival in the UAE.

Several types of passengers are exempted from the ban, including Emiratis stranded in India, people with a UAE ‘golden visa’ and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the latest mandatory COVID-19 protocols.

Due to the further suspension of flights, there is a huge demand for chartered flights from India and Pakistan, especially from high net worth businessmen.