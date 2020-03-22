COVID-19: UAE ‘safest place in the world’, says Steve Harvey

DUBAI: Veteran TV host, comedian and businesman Steve Harvey praised the United Arab Emirates government’s response for its preparedness to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic outbreak.

Speaking on his Morning Present, Harvey stated, “In response to stats I am studying, the most secure place on Earth proper now when it comes to massive international locations is the UAE.”

“They performed extra coronavirus testing, they’ve the bottom loss of life fee and lowest an infection. They jumped on this factor instantly. It has a variety of to do with management over there as a result of they love they’re severe; they love their folks and so they do every thing to guard and maintain their folks secure,” he added.

Harvey then went on to say that the US authorities should have observe acted in a UAE’s instance instead of calling it [Covid-19] a hoax” on tackling the disaster.

النجم العالمي ستيف هارفي @IAmSteveHarvey يثني على الإجراءات المتخذة في الإمارات لمكافحة #فيروس_كورونا ويقول الإمارات أأمن دولة في العالم في هذا الوقت.. اللهم لك الحمد والشكر على نعمة الإمارات وقيادتها pic.twitter.com/EoXuF85EXi — عبدالله البسطي (@abdullaalbasti) March 20, 2020

As of March 21, 2020 Saturday, thirteen new cases were reported bringing the total of COVID-19 case number to 153.

