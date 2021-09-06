COVID-19 under control in Telangana, cases only in 100s: KTR

Hyderabad: Minister for municipal administration and urban development KT Rama Rao on Monday said that COVID-19 situation in Telangana is under control, crediting the state’s vaccination rate.

“Vaccination is ramping up in the country. Infact, Telangana is one of the few states in India with a very good vaccination rate. We are punching much above our weight and doing much better than a lot of large states,” KTR said, in a program here.

He added that fortunately, the COVID-19 situation is under control in the state and the cases are only in the 100s, while it is 1000s in other states of the country.

KT Rama Rao participated in the inauguration of seven ambulances and an oxygen plant donated by Tech Mahindra to St. Theresa’s Hospital here at Sanathnagar. He said that Tech Mahindra was striving ahead in all sectors and recalled that Tech Mahindra University was also set up in Hyderabad.

Thanking Tech Mahindra for the ambulances and oxygen plant, he expressed happiness in receiving them. He urged the representatives of Tech Mahindra to participate in as many social activities as possible in the state and help the people.