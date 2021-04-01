Covid-19 vaccination drive to be completed in 3 months : CM YS Jagan

Guntur: The Chief Minister of the State YS Jaganmohan Reddy today said that the State government would complete the ongoing Covid 19 vaccination drive within the next three months. He said that the vacation was going as per the guidelines of central government.

He made these remarks after receiving the vaccine shot at a the 140th ward secretariat from Bharatpeta of Guntur district. The CM visited the center along with his wife YS Bharathi. He later launched the vaccination drive in the ward and village secretariats.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the volunteers of the state government would create awareness among the residents of all the villages of the state. He also said that the volunteers would also collect the details of all those above the age group of 45 years by conducting door to door campaign.

He said that the volunteers would also update the people about the date and timing of their vaccination. Reddy said that vaccination drive would begin held at all PHCs.