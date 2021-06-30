COVID-19: Vaccination for 18 and above starting tomorrow in city

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to vaccinate all citizens above 18 years of age from tomorrow July 1 at 100 COVID-19 vaccination centers set up in the city. Those who wish to take the vaccines must properly register their names on the CoWin portal, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said in a statement today.

“Only those who are pre-registered will be vaccinated at the center. To date, the GHMC has been vaccinating only high-risk groups over the age of 45, including self-help group women,” the municipal body’s statement added. Citizens can GHMC register in advance on the CoWin portal and go directly to the nearest vaccine center in order to get vaccinated.

So far only those over 45 years of age were administered with the COVID-19 virus through specialized vaccine centers set up by the GHMC in the city. However, starting tomorrow, those who have crossed 18 years of age will also will be able to get inoculated.