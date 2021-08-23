COVID-19 vaccination: GHMC conducts survey in Hyderabad, Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is conducting a coronavirus vaccination survey in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and pasting stickers on those homes whose members are vaccinated. Information is being collected of all those persons who have not taken the vaccination. This program is part of a 100% vaccination program being run to inoculate all those who have not taken the Corona jab so far.

Through the campaign, people’s misgivings were also being removed. The aim of this campaign is to ensure 100% vaccination in Hyderabad to save its residents from coronavirus.

Various awareness programs are also being run but in spite of that, there are people who are not showing interest in vaccination which is creating problems for the state government and the Health Department.

Officials who are running the house-to-house campaign said that they are getting the help of those who are vaccinated to create awareness in the people in their neighborhood and to encourage them to get the vaccination.

According to the sources, the GHMC will work during the next three weeks through Asha workers to identify those who are vaccinated and stickers will be fixed on their households.

A detailed report in this regard will be sent to the Health Ministry and the government.