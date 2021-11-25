Covid-19 vaccination in AP to be done by March 2022

Amaravati: The entire targeted population (18-plus age group) of 3.95 crore in the state would be fully covered under the Covid-19 vaccination programme by the end of March 2022, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said here on Thursday.

So far, 3,41,53,000 people (87 per cent) were administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine while 2.39 crore (61 per cent) took the second dose as well, the Chief Minister told the state Assembly.

Winding up a short discussion on Health, the Chief Minister said 100 per cent of the targeted population would be administered the Covid-19 vaccine first dose by the end of December this year.

Unfortunately, vaccine is not in our hands. We can administer only as many doses as the Centre gives us. Still, we could so far inoculate 87 per cent of the population, Reddy said.

He said the state government so far spent Rs 3,648.11 crore on Covid-19 care, including Rs 1,215 crore granted by the Centre.

The CM said his government valued human life.

To protect every life by making medicare accessible to every poor person, we have taken many steps in the last two and a half years. Ninety-five per cent of the state population that has an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh is covered under the Aarogya Sri health insurance scheme, which is expanded to cover 2,446 medical procedures, Reddy said.

He noted that about Rs 4,000 crore was spent in the last 29 months on Aarogya Sri.

Costly procedures like heart transplantation (Rs 11 lakh), stem cell transplantation (two models of Rs 6.3 lakh and Rs 9.3 lakh each), bone marrow transplantation (Rs 10 lakh), bi-cochlear implant (Rs 12 lakh) are now covered under Aarogya Sri, he added.

The Chief Minister further said 10,032 village clinics and 560 urban health clinics were being set up across the state. Also, 1,325 primary health centres, 52 area hospitals and 191 community health centres are being transformed with better amenities in conformity with the national standards.

Doctors and para-medical staff were being recruited.

We are spending Rs 16,250 crore on all this. Besides, we are also establishing 16 new teaching hospitals, ushering in a great revolution, Reddy noted.

This would make super-specialty medical services available in each of the 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

The Chief Minister said the government was also encouraging private players to set up super-specialty hospitals in all district headquarters. We will give land and support them in every way if they come forward to set up the facilities at a cost of Rs 100 crore each, he added.

Earlier, making a detailed statement in the House, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas (Nani) said a sum of Rs 13,830 crore has been earmarked in the current year’s budget for health care, which was a 21.11 per cent hike over last year.

He said more than 14,000 posts, including doctors and professors, were being filled up in the Medical and Health Department now to strengthen the health care delivery and also improve teaching.