Covid-19 vaccination in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A student receives COVID-19 vaccine dose during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: A medic administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Students registers themselves to get COVID-19 vaccine doses during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bengaluru: Students wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses during a special vaccination drive for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Students stand in queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak)