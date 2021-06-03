Covid-19 vaccination in Bengaluru

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 3rd June 2021 2:51 pm IST
Bengaluru: A student receives COVID-19 vaccine dose during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: A medic administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Students registers themselves to get COVID-19 vaccine doses during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra
Bengaluru: Students wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses during a special vaccination drive for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Students stand in queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button