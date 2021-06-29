COVID-19 vaccination in Howrah

By PTI|   Published: 29th June 2021 9:09 pm IST
Howrah: A health worker inoculates a beneficiary with Covishield vaccine during a vaccination drive at the confluence of Mundeshwari and Rupnarayan rivers, at Vatora Island in Howrah, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Howrah: Health workers walk in Chitnan village with Covid-19 vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination drive, at Vatora Island in Howrah, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Howrah: A health worker inoculates a beneficiary with Covishield vaccine as others wait in a queue, during a vaccination drive at the confluence of Mundeshwari and Rupnarayan rivers, at Vatora Island in Howrah, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Howrah: A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine before inoculating a beneficiary, during a vaccination drive at the confluence of Mundeshwari and Rupnarayan rivers, at Vatora Island in Howrah, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button