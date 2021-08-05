COVID-19 vaccination only in 46 centers out of 100 in GHMC limits

Hyderabad: COVID-19 vaccination centers in the city are closing one by one. The vaccination in the city’s Primary Health Centers has been stopped at the moment.

Currently, the vaccines are being given only in area hospitals, government schools, community, and function halls in the GHMC limits.

In the beginning, the vaccines were given in 90 Primary Health centers and 10 hospitals.

In addition to the Department of Health run vaccination centers in GHMC limits, there are other centers operating in King Koti government hospital, Nampally, Malakpet and other area hospitals.

Previously, the people were receiving vaccines at the Fever Hospital. However, the vaccination at the hospital has been stopped now.

Due to the closing down of vaccination centers, there is a heavy rush in the remaining centers. About 150 to 200 people are being vaccinated at each centre.

There is a shortage of Covaxin due to which it’s not being given to the people as a first dose rather it’s only being given as the second dose.

The vaccination centers are working only 5 days in a week.