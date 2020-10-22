Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free for all in TN: CM

Chennai, Oct 22 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Thursday said once the Covid-19 vaccine is ready, it will be administered to people free of cost.

Speaking in Pudukottai, Palaniswami said that the cost of administering the vaccine to all in the state will be borne by the state government.

The BJP, in its manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections, has promised free vaccination to all in the eastern state once the vaccine is developed.

Source: IANS

