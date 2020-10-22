Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free for all in TN: CM

News Desk 1Published: 23rd October 2020 2:30 am IST
Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free for all in TN: CM

Chennai, Oct 22 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Thursday said once the Covid-19 vaccine is ready, it will be administered to people free of cost.

Speaking in Pudukottai, Palaniswami said that the cost of administering the vaccine to all in the state will be borne by the state government.

The BJP, in its manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections, has promised free vaccination to all in the eastern state once the vaccine is developed.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Kangana says she was judged for hailing from Himachal Pradesh
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 23rd October 2020 2:30 am IST
Back to top button