COVID-19: ‘Warangal cant breathe’ trends ahead of municipal polls

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission’s (SEC) decision to conduct municipal polls this month for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has left many citizens of the district. In response, given the severity of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave, netizens from Warangal on Thursday vented their anger by tweeting the hashtag “Warangalcan’tbreathe” a day ahead of the polls.

Using the hashtag, citizens of Warangal complained of severe shortage of oxygen, ventilators and beds. Human rights activist Mohd Abdul Sattar tweeted “#WarangalCantBreathe. Warangal battling with severe short of

* oxygen

* ventilators

* beds

CRITICAL SITUATION

Tomorrow-Greater Warangal elections

Govt. MUST ACT NOW on ground

ACT NOW…”

Political analyst, Abdullah Faiz complaining of MGM hospital allegedly denying beds to patients, tweeted to Nannapuneni Narendar, east Warangal MLA, “#WarangalCantBreathe

MGM is denying beds to patients

Oxygen Centers are out of oxygen

No Major hospitals has ventilator bed vacant

People are ready to pay thousands extra to get emergency medicines but unable to get one. @TrsNarender please do something

@TelanganaCMO @KTRTR”

A tweeter user named Laso Isha blamed election commission for making Warangal a COVID-19 hotspot and tweeted “#WarangalCantBreathe

Election Commission is responsible for making covid hotspot in Warangal…

No beds in MGM..

Shortage of emergency medicines in Wgl… Don’t make Warangal like Delhi… #SOSWarangal”

A Doctor staged a protest to boycott elections to save Warangal

An unidentified doctor also staged a silent protest in front of Gandhi statue in Warangal district on Thursday. He requested the public not to vote in the upcoming Municipal Pools in the district. One of his placard said that those who asking for votes today won’t help “if you fall sick” with COVID-19 tomorrow.

According to Ebc news, he said that people of Warangal, Khammam and Siddipet must see how pointless municipal elections are in context of what happened in GHMC as everyone voted for different parties but now none of them are to be seen.