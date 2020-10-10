COVID-19 ward flooded in Ambikapur Medical College due to heavy rains

Abdullah FahadPublished: 10th October 2020 5:27 pm IST
COVID-19 ward flooded in Ambikapur Medical College due to heavy rains

Ambikapur: The COVID-19 isolation ward of Ambikapur Medical College was flooded after heavy rains caused severe waterlogging in the hospital.

“The drainage system can handle regular water flow and operates very systematically. But the ward simply got flooded for a while due to heavy rain,” according to Dr Ajay Tirkey, Ambikapur city Mayor.

Staff nurses, including doctors, were seen struggling to drain the water from inside the COVID-19 ward.

Ambikapur Medical College was recently recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI). 

Source: ANI

READ:  Karnataka slashes hefty fine for Covid mask violators
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Abdullah FahadPublished: 10th October 2020 5:27 pm IST
Back to top button