Covid-19 was created in God’s supercomputer: Assam minister

A senior member of Assam’s Legislative Assembly has made a sensational claim stating that the Covid-19 virus was created in God’s supercomputer and it decides who should be the victims of it.

Chandra Mohan Patowary, minister of Assam’s transport, industries and commerce and three other departments, made the comments on Wednesday at a government event Kamrup district.

“Nature has decided who would get infected, who won’t and who would be taken away from Earth. This is happening from God’s supercomputer, which is not man-made. The computer decided on sending COVID-19 virus to Earth with 2 percent mortality,” said Patowary as he was addressing widows, whose husbands had died of COVID-19 and were given financial assistance.

He made the remarks referring to a 90-year-old woman who he saw on Guwahati footpath without wearing any mask or taking any safety measures against the virus. He said that some people like her won’t get affected because of the supercomputer’s decision.

During his speech, Patowari also blamed the World Health Organization for failing to find a cure for the “small virus”, which he said started a war against humanity despite billions of dollars spent on it.

“Where are the scientists who lectured everyone on Covid? They failed to find a medicine to eradicate it. People are dying even after taking the vaccine. Nature has control over the disease and only it can rectify it. We started a war against nature and it has started a war against us too,” said the minister.

The comments came when Assam is still seeing a rise of Covid-19 cases and this evoked sharp reactions.