COVID-19 was created in military lab, claims Chinese scientist

Washington: “At that time, I had clearly assessed that the virus came from a Chinese Communist Party military lab,” said Dr Li-Meng to Fox news.

“The Wuhan wet market was just used as a decoy.”

When she reported her findings to her superiors, she was not taken seriously and ignored. She then realized that that it would be impossible for her to report the discovery to the high levels of the Communist Party.

“I knew that once I spoke up, I could disappear at any time, just like all the brave protesters in Hong Kong. I could disappear at any time. Even my name would no longer exist.”

It was my responsibility to get the information out before being “disappeared.”

Dr Li-Meng pointed out: “I have been raised and educated under the Communist Party regime and know what kinds of things the Chinese government can do but couldn’t dare guess how low [the CCP] would stoop.”

The virologist pledged that she would continue to tell the truth about the Bejing regime and the pandemic with the hope of accelerating the outside world’s understanding of the regime and helping the Chinese people to overthrow it.

Fled to US

Dr Li fleed to the US in April from Hong Kong fearing for her safety. She claimed that she left her country because of how the Chinese authorities treated whistleblowers in order to conceal an epidemic.

The virologist, added: “The China government refused to let overseas experts, including ones in Hong Kong, do research in China.”So I turned to my friends to get more information.”