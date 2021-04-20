COVID-19: Weekend lockdown imposed in UP, night curfew in all districts

The lockdown will come into effect at 8 pm on Friday and will continue till 7 am on Monday.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 20th April 2021 5:02 pm IST
COVID-19: Weekend lockdown imposed in UP, night curfew in all districts
Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish K Awasthi

Lucknow: In the light of the surge in COVID-19 cases across Uttar Pradesh, a weekend lockdown has been imposed, informed state Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish K Awasthi on Tuesday.

The lockdown will come into effect at 8 pm on Friday and will continue till 7 am on Monday.

He also said that night curfew will remain imposed in all districts and only essential services would be allowed. “Corona curfew will remain in force from Friday night till Monday morning and it will be strictly observed. The Chief Minister has given the order to impose night curfew in every district,” Awasthi said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 17,066 new coronavirus cases and 167 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court stayed yesterday’s Allahabad High Court order, imposing lockdown in five cities in Uttar Pradesh.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button