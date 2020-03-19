COVID-19: Will put rumour-mongers behind bars, says Tripura CM

Agartala: In order to dispel any rumours about coronavirus that might lead to spread of panic, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that those found guilty of spreading misinformation or canard will be put behind bars for a year under non-bailable charges.

The Chief Minister while speaking to reporters here on Wednesday said that state authorities have been asked to take strict action and give harsh penalities to those creating panic among the citizens about COVID-19.

“We have implemented the new Act under which anyone found spreading rumours on coronavirus may be jailed for maximum one year term under a non-bailable section,” said Deb.

“The state authorities will take strict action and harsh penalties would be imposed,” he said.

“No one spreading rumours will be spared. For a few handful of people, the entire population of my state Tripura should not suffer. The government has already passed this new Act and the officials will work in accordance with it,” Deb added.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151 in India, including 25 foreign nationals. Three persons have died due to the infection so far in the country.

Source: ANI

