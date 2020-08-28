COVID-19 woman on ventilator delivers healthy baby in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 7-month pre-term baby was delivered by the mother after undergoing infertility care, in spite of being on ventilator support for COVID-19. A team of doctors at Apollo Hospital accomplished the feat, and managed to save the mother and child from who were in a highly critical health condition.

The mother, who was in her seventh month of pregnancy, got infected with COVID-19 and had to be treated on ventilator. The pre-term delivery procedure was performed on her despite the mother’s condition. Both were discharged after they were deemed healthy by doctors.

The 34-year-old patient, Mrs. Manjula, had gotten infected along with her family and was brought to Apollo hospital in a critical condition.

Dr. Sharmila, consultant pediatrician at Apollo Hospitals, said, “On admission, her condition deteriorated rapidly, and situation levels were dismally low necessitating ventilator management. There was less hope of her survival medically, as nearly 90 per cent of pregnant women needing ventilation, breathe their last or end up delivering still born preterm babies.”

The doctor further stated that the medical team too had a set of challenges specific to this case as complex hemodynamics of pregnancy and severe covid infection with high viral load put the medical team at high risk of infection as well. The team however took these challenges in its stride and was keen to save both the mother and baby. During the course of treatment the mother stopped responding and chances of her survival seemed slim at one point, said Dr. Sharmila.

“The fully recovered baby was discharged recently, the mother saw a phenomenal recovery and was discharged,” Dr. Sharmila added.