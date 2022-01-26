COVID-19: Woman techie ends life soon after she tests positive

Hyderabad: A woman software employee committed suicide just after she turned positive to COVID-19. The incident created a sensation in the Alwal area of city outskirts.

According to the sources, D Alekhya 28, a native of Bhadrachalam has been residing at Alwal area and working with a MNC as a software employee.

Since she had fallen ill, on January 21 she was subjected to medical tests upon which she was diagnoised positive to COVID-19. After the test result, she was panicked to know about contracting to corona virus. Alekhya has been staying at Manasarovar Heights in Kanajiguda under Alwal police station limits and was under home isolation.

On the evening of the 23 January, Alekhya’s family came to her flat and found her hanging. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway. The deadbody has been shifted to Gandhi hospital for autopsy.