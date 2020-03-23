Women mistakenly uses toilet while on work video call

NEW DELHI: Because of the coronavirus threat, almost everyone is functioning from home in an attempt to stifle the spread of deadly disease through social distancing.

There have been people working successfully while there are also some who embarrass oneself, particularly when connected with teams via video conferencing.

Also Read Twitter makes work from home mandatory

In one such instance, a woman named Jennifer on a Zoom conference call with her as about 10 colleagues connected felt the urge to go but forget to put the camera off while using the washroom.

By the time she realised the mistake, the damage was already done.

Soon after the unfortunate mishap, #PoorJennifer quickly started trending on Twitter with many empathising and slamming with the colleagues for not reminding her.

Here are some tweets:

#PoorJennifer is all of us right now. Trying to cope with all this madness, adjusting to working from home, multitasking to the best of our abilities, and figuring out who our real friends are (shame whoever recorded and posted that, they need to be fired!) pic.twitter.com/GPBMTql7uD — Olive (@olivesaidso) March 22, 2020

Hey Jen, Great job multitasking. Most working moms have done this before and not ashamed to admit it. Pls quit the company you work for. One or more of your coworkers is asshole. Then sue the crap out of them. #PoorJennifer #IStandWithJennifer — F.A.R4HMAN (@FarhanaARahman1) March 22, 2020

I refuse to pity #PoorJennifer. Jenn is a hero. We are a country—nay a world!—desperate for just a little harmless comedic relief and Jenn stepped up—like a smutty Lucille Ball! Take a bow. Pick up your award and tell the haters, “Hey, shit happens!” 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VyWxqNzrs4 — 🌹 Clark wants Joe Biden to draw a clock (@Clarknt67) March 22, 2020

#PoorJennifer for apparently having coworkers who would post an embarrassing incident on the internet with her full name and face pic.twitter.com/YHJ7Rh36tQ — Miranda 🐙 (@heathenqueer) March 22, 2020

How is Jennifer so stupid she doesn’t know how to do a FaceTime or Zoom. Not buying it. Fake. #PoorJennifer — TurkBerserk (@TurkBerserk) March 22, 2020

People out here saying #PoorJennifer because she forgot she was video chatting and went to the bathroom but it's more of poor her for someone seeing that and immediately putting it online for EVERYONE to see. Not every humiliating thing has to be shared. pic.twitter.com/CiyTySbWO7 — ☆Azrael Vex☆ (@AzraelVex) March 22, 2020

Detected coronavirus cases have topped 350,000 across the world since the pandemic broke out late last year, according to an AFP tally on Monday compiled from official figures.

The official figures likely only reflect a fraction of the real number of infections, as many countries only test cases needing hospitalisation.

Source: With inputs from AFP

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.