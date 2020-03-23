Women mistakenly uses toilet while on work video call

NEW DELHI: Because of the coronavirus threat, almost everyone is functioning from home in an attempt to stifle the spread of deadly disease through social distancing.
There have been people working successfully while there are also some who embarrass oneself, particularly when connected with teams via video conferencing.
In one such instance, a woman named Jennifer on a Zoom conference call with her as about 10 colleagues connected felt the urge to go but forget to put the camera off while using the washroom.
By the time she realised the mistake, the damage was already done.
Soon after the unfortunate mishap, #PoorJennifer quickly started trending on Twitter with many empathising and slamming with the colleagues for not reminding her.
Here are some tweets:
Detected coronavirus cases have topped 350,000 across the world since the pandemic broke out late last year, according to an AFP tally on Monday compiled from official figures.
The official figures likely only reflect a fraction of the real number of infections, as many countries only test cases needing hospitalisation.
