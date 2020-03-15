COVID-19:University of Hyderabad suspends classes until March 31

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration has suspended all academic activities, including classes and examinations, with immediate effect until March 31, 2020.

This follows the Coronavirus advisory of the Government of India as well as the notification issued by the Government of Telangana yesterday.

All students have been strongly advised to return to their homes and take adequate precautions as per guidelines issued by the authorities in their respective areas. All faculty members, administrative officers, and non-teaching staff will continue to attend to their duties.

At an emergency meeting convened by the Vice-Chancellor on Sunday with all heads of department and deans of schools, it was decided that all events such as conferences, seminars, workshops, meetings, and cultural activities also stand cancelled until further notice.

All common facilities such as the library, gym, sports, and yoga centre will also remain closed during this period. For those students who insist on continuing to stay on campus, there will be limited hostel services, with restrictions required to deal with the potential outbreak of the virus.

The University has reiterated its earlier directive to all stakeholders who have a history of travel to Covid-19 affected areas should inform the Chief Medical Officer of the University so that appropriate action can be advised.

The Academic Council meeting of the University scheduled for March 20 will also be deferred. The Vice-Chancellor, however, assured that necessary steps will be taken to approve and implement all admissions-related proposals in time for the notification to be issued for the next academic year.

SIASAT NEWS