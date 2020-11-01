Covid: 540 test positive in J&K; 629 recover

Srinagar, Nov 1 : A total of 540 people on Sunday tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir while 629 others were discharged after recovery from different hospitals of the Union Territory, officials said.

A statement issued by the Information and public relations department said out of 540 people who tested positive on Sunday, 171 are from Jammu division and 369 from Kashmir division.

So far, 95,325 people have been infected by Covid-19 out of which 87,517 have recovered completely.

Besides, 1,482 patients have died so far including 4 who succumbed to the dreaded virus on Sunday.

The number of active cases is 6,326 out of which 1,819 are from Jammu division and 4,507 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.