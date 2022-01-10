Covid: 706 new cases, 4 fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 706 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of persons to 3,45,358 while four fresh deaths due to the virus were reported from the union

territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 345 were from the Jammu division and 361 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Jammu district recorded the highest of 233 cases followed by 172 cases in Srinagar district.

There are 4024 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,36,790, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4544 as four fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory and no fresh case was reported since last evening.