COVID accelerating towards a peak in India, are we ready?

India is ranked as the third largest COVID victim and ranks 27 for testing per million population in the world.

While India expected to observe its peak of COVID in August, is the country ready to bear the shock which is on its way?

A report issued by United Nations on 8th July 2020 has to say; the world has experienced 11,591,595 confirmed cases so far, 5,35,859 confirmed deaths making 216 countries victim of it.

As of 8th July 2020, India has become 3rd largest victim of pandemic after America and Brazil. As all the medical experts are saying it around the globe at the given point, it has become essential to go by the formula of trace, test and treat.

While India has become the 3rd largest victim of COVID, what lies in the future of the country is containing it from the spread and high testing rate.

India ranks 27 for its testing speed per million population in the world

While there can be many reasons why testing rate per million in India is shallow, and one of which could be the ratio of the population which resides in the rural areas and medical facilities find it a little difficult to reach there.

But the good news also comes that India has its primary focus on its large urban towns where the population resides with higher volume increasing the per sq km compared to rural part.

Higher volume can generally lead to community spread, and containment shall be the focus at this point.

Its high time that India increases testing!!

The entire picture is not so happy one as it seems to be, because India has become 3rd largest victim of disease worldwide and it ranks 27 in terms of Rate of COVID tests performed per 1 million with the number of 7,224.

This drastic difference between the count of positive cases and testing per day might take the country years to call itself corona free.

This urgent need for increasing testing should be taken seriously by the government.

Hussain Saify