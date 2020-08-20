Covid affected man on life support marries fiancee in ICU

Washington: A man got affected to COVID-19, days before he was scheduled to walk down the aisle to marry his fiancee. But, he refused to let the virus come in the way of his plans and got married from his hospital bed in the Intensive Care Unit.

Carlos Muniz of Texas was fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit of San Antonio’s Methodist Hospital, but managed to marry his fiancee, Grace, according to People Magazine.

The couple said “I do” in an intimate ceremony which was attended only by immediate family members on Tuesday, August 11.

“His condition became critical, and he was placed on ECMO, a form of life support, as a last chance at survival,” the Methodist Healthcare System wrote on Facebook.

It was Carlos’s nurse who suggested the wedding idea. “Carlos is capable of doing more now than before. He’s fighting for something,” his nurse said in a statement.

A heartwarming video shared by the hospital the groom dressed in a tuxedo and the bride in a dress. All the attendees wore masks.

“This special moment not only brought joy and strength to the patient and family, but it also presented a major victory to the COVID-19 staff at Methodist Hospital,” the hospital said.

Carlos Muniz is now on the road to recovery and has been taken off of ECMO support.