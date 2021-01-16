Covid: Andhra manages to vaccinate 61% of 1st day’s target

Amaravati, Jan 16 : Andhra Pradesh has managed to vaccinate 19,108 frontline workers (61 per cent) by 8.30 p.m. on Saturday for the novel coronavirus against a target of 31,570, officials said.

The highest number of vaccination sessions — 33, was held in East Godavari district. However, the highest number of beneficiaries was recorded at Guntur — 2,274.

“Vaccination will continue till completion of today’s target – 33,200 beneficiaries,” said an official statement. The target, however, could not be achieved by the time the latest numbers arrived, which also showed some inconsistency in the targeted vaccinations.

Likewise, none of the districts managed to achieve all the targeted number of vaccinations on the first day.

In Prakasam district, only 436 of the planned 2,200 vaccinations were done. In percentage terms, Andhra Pradesh managed to vaccinate only 61 per cent of the targeted numbers.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated the Indian scientists and doctors for successfully launching the vaccination programme.

He congratulated them for successfully developing, manufacturing, distributing and launching the countrywide vaccination programme on Saturday.

“The scientists with their untiring efforts have fulfilled the aspirations of the people of the country by making the vaccines available to people in a very short period,” said Harichandan.

He also congratulated other officials involved in the entire exercise.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.