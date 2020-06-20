COVID beds in private hospitals shall be subsidised: Sisodia

New Delhi: The Delhi Government said on Saturday that beds for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals will be subsidised.

“100 per cent Covid beds in private hospitals shall be subsidised up to upper limit of 60 per cent of total hospital capacity,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

Besides this, he also thanked Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for withdrawing his order pertaining to five-day complusory institutional quarantine.

The Lieutenant Governor had on Friday ordered five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for every Covid-19 patient under home isolation.

With the Centre stepping in to aid the Delhi government in its fight against coronavirus, a difference of opinion was brewing between the L-G and the AAP government.

A day later, the L-G withdrew the order and said, “Regarding institutional isolation, only those Covid positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation.”

Sisodia added that under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, “people will never have any problem.”

“After putting a halt on home isolation, L-G, in its order yesterday, also stopped the work of the company which was counseling the patients at home. Now this facility will continue till Monday and other options will be then discussed,” Sisodia added.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a single day spike of over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. Delhi has 53,116 total confirmed cases, out of which 2,035 have succumbed to the deadly disease.

