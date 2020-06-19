COVID: Begum Bazar Kirana Stores to remain closed after 3 pm

Hyderabad: Begum Bazar Kiran Stores will remain open only between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. This decision was taken due to a rise in coronavirus cases in Telangana State.

Hyderabad Kirana Merchant Association took this decision to reduce the crowd in the market. The Association’s president, Lakshmi Narayan Rathi said that wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is the key to defeat the pandemic.

In order to play their role in the battle against the virus, the association took this decision. It also urged other Kirana stores in the city to ensure that no customer visits their stores without wearing masks.

Commenting on Telangana Government’s decision over lockdown, he said that the authorities are playing their role in the battle against the virus and responsible citizens have to adhere to precautionary measures.