COVID can be treated with UV radiation, says researcher

Hyderabad: The world is desperate about ways to contain Covid-19. All sorts of measures are being tested. Recently Dr. B G Sidharth, Director, BM Birla Science Centre, Hyderabad put up a post how rather than heat (infrared) radiation as suggested by many molecular biologists, it is the ultraviolet radiation that would be detrimental to the virus.

Researchers say COVID patients are being treated with ultraviolet radiation.

This is done by inhaling some gases with long-lived atomic/molecular level relaxation, so that the excited atoms stay long enough in the excited states and then irradiate the lung tissue.

The opposite side of the radiofrequency method is the diagnostics. In the case of long biomolecules the particular spectral lines are in THZ frequency range or even lower. The research is going on in many countries, including India, but the signal to noise ratio is very low and the problem is difficult to tackle.

