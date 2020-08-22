Covid cases breach 2.7L mark in K’taka with 7,330 new cases

Bengaluru, Aug 23 : With the single-day spike of 7,330 new Covid-19 cases, Karnataka’s Covid tally reached 2,71,876 on Saturday, the health department said.

Bengaluru registered close to 3,000 cases with 2,979 infections, raising the city tally to 1.05 lakh cases, out of which active cases stand at 34,224.

Among other places, Ballari accounted for 533 infections, followed by Udupi (348), Belagavi (312), Davangere (277), Dharwad (253), Dakshina Kannada (228) and Shivamogga (221).

In the past 24 hours, 93 more patients succumbed to the virus, leading to the statewide toll rising to 4,615.

For the past several days, Karnataka has been registering a good number of recoveries. On Saturday, 7,626 more patients have recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 1.84 lakh.

Of the 2.71 lakh cases, 82,677 are active even as 727 are in the ICU.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.