Covid cases cross 8.5-lakh in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 12 : With 2,584 new cases in a day, Covid tally in Karnataka crossed 8.5-lakh to 8,53,796, including 30,743 active cases since the pandemic broke in the southern state in mid-March.

“Recoveries also crossed 8-lakh to 8,11,581, with 2,881 patients discharged on Tuesday across the southern state, while 23 succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,453 till date,” said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru registered 1,665 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 3,53,146, including 17,872 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,31,296, with 1,091 discharged over the last 24 hours.

With eight deaths reported in a day, the city’s death toll rose to 3,977 to the date.

Of the 824 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 424 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 40 in Mysuru, 38 in Kalaburagi, 32 in Tumakuru and 25 in Chamarajanagara.

Out of 1,10,518 tests conducted on Tuesday, 27,908 were through rapid-antigen detection and 82,610 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 2.33 per cent and fatality rate 0.89 per cent.

