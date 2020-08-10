COVID cases in Hyderabad to drop by August-end: Health official

Hyderabad: The state health department said that COVID-19 cases will begin falling in Hyderabad and the rest of the GHMC limits by the end of August. It further stated on Saturday that cases in the rest of the state will begin falling by the end of September.

No distress and panic

Director of Health Services Dr G. Srinivasa Rao in a press conference, attributed the drop in the number of cases in GHMC limits to preventive measures taken by the government. He observed that there is no distress and panic in the city which he termed a good sign for the GHMC area with its one crore population.

Extensive arrangments

Saying that the government has made extensive arrangements, Mr Rao informed that the government has stocked a total of 86,600 kits, with the required medicines, instructions and guidelines, in all the districts. Of these, 33,000 are available for use in GHMC limits. He further revealed that out of the total 25,000 Remdesivir injections stocked in all districts,12,500 are available in government hospitals in GHMC limits.

Cases drop below 400

Meanwhile, the number of COVID cases has dropped below 400 in Hyderabad after a long time. Once a worst-hit city in Telangana, Hyderabad has been accounting for over 500 cases for a while now. There was a time when Hyderabad was also reporting nearly 700-800 cases regularly, but now it has gone down to as low as 389 on Sunday.