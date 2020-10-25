Covid cases in K’taka nearing 8 lakh mark; over 7k recover

Bengaluru, Oct 25 : Maintaining the trend of more recoveries than new cases in the last eight days, Karnataka’s tally breached the seven lakh mark on Saturday. The state also reported as many as 7,153 new infections on Saturday, far more than the new cases registered on the same day.

According to the bulletin released by the Health department, the state reported 4,471 new cases of Covid-19 and 52 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 7,98,378 and the death toll to 10,873.

A total of over 72,81,090 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,12,545 were tested on Saturday alone, and 21,981 among them were rapid antigen tests (RAT).

Out of 4,471 fresh cases reported on Saturday, 2,251 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of October 24 evening, cumulatively 7,98,378 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 10,873 deaths and 7,00,737 discharges, the health department said.

It stated that out of 86,749 active cases, 85,814 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 935 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 26 out of the total 52 deaths reported are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (6), Chamarajanagara and Dakshina Kannada (3), Ballari, Dharwad and Kolar (2). Most of the dead are either those with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,251, Tumakuru 232, Mysuru 173, Manyda 163, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan 136, Ballari 129 and Bengaluru Rural 102.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,23,305 infections, followed by Mysuru 46,565 and Ballari 36,683.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with a total of 2,63,607 discharges, followed by Mysuru 42,962 and Ballari 34,376.

