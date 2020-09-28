Covid cases in Telangana drop with fewer tests

Hyderabad, Sep 28 : Covid-19 cases in Telangana dropped on Monday with a dip in the number of tests conducted over the weekend.

The state reported 1,378 new cases as authorities conducted 35,465 tests against 50,000-60,000 tests done daily on working days.

With the fresh cases, the state’s tally mounted to 1,87,211. Seven people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,107.

The fatality rate in the state remains at 0.59 per cent against the national average of 1.57 per cent.

The period saw more recoveries than the new cases. A total of 1,932 patients recovered, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,56,431.

The recovery rate has gone up further to 83.55 per cent against the national average of 82.53 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 29,673 including 24,054 in home/institutional isolation.

According to a media bulletin released from the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 35,465 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. Sunday. These include 15,605 primary contacts.

With this, the state has so far tested 28,86,334 samples. Samples tested per million population improved further to 77,743. Officials say the daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

A total of 17 government-run laboratories, 43 private laboratories and 1,076 rapid antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

The district wise daily count of cases shows that state capital Hyderabad continues to top the list. It reported 254 new cases.

Rangareddy district recorded second highest number of cases at 110 followed by Karimnagar (78), Medchal Malkajgiri (73), Warangal Urban (58), Nalgonda (53) and Bhadradri Kothagudem (49).

The bed status in 62 government hospitals treating Covid patients shows that 6,585 out of 8,840 beds are vacant.

A total of 225 private hospitals treating Covid patients have 9,444 beds, of which 6,081 are vacant.

The data also shows that 65.23 per cent of those tested positive were in the age group of 21-50 years while 21.82 were above 51 years of age. The positive cases include 12.95 per cent who were below 20 years.

Officials said 64.83 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 38.17 per cent were female.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.