Covid cases soar in Kerala, daily tally crosses 8.5K

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23 : Covid cases continued on the upward trend in Kerala, with 8,511 infections and 26 deaths reported on Friday, a Health Department statement said.

According to the statement, 6,118 people had been cured, taking the total to 2,80,793, while there were 95,657 active cases.

The state tested 64,789 samples in the past 24 hours, while 2,80,184 people are under observation at various places, including 22,780 at hospitals. There are 616 hotspots in the state.

