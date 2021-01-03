Covid cases top 100,000 in Algeria

Algiers, Jan 3 : The number of total infections from the Covid-19 in Algeria on Saturday exceeded 100,000.

As many as 262 new cases were registered during the last 24 hours, bringing the total Covid-19 cases to 100,159, spokesman of the scientific committee for monitoring the progress of coronavirus pandemic Djamel Fourar told the mediapersons, Xinhua news agency reported.

He indicated that seven new fatalities were also reported, bringing the death toll to 2,769, and 216 patients were recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 67,611 cases.

