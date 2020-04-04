COVID cases in TS: Over 48 pc jump in 1 day; 2 new deaths reported

Hyderabad: Two more people died of coronavirus in Telangana on Thursday, taking the death toll in the state to 11 while 75 new positive cases were reported, officials said.

While one person died in Secunderabad here, another death was reported from Shadnagar town. Health Minister Eatala Rajender said in a statement the contacts of the two persons were being traced.

New COVID cases

As many as 75 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the state on Thursday, taking the cumulative number to 229. This is the highest jump in a single day.

The two deaths and all new cases are believed of those who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month.

He said all those who attended the meet were identified. Six labs are working round the clock in three shifts to conduct tests on the samples collected from those who attended Tablighi congregation and their family members who are showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Number of persons recovered

The minister also announced that 15 people were discharged from hospitals as they have recovered. With this the number of persons recovered rose to 32.

There are 186 active cases in hospitals, the minister said.

Coronavirus cases in India

With 355 new cases reported in the last 12 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated.

The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68 on Saturday.

Source: With inputs from IANS

