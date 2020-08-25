Covid claims 92 more lives in Andhra, tally crosses 3.7 lakh

Amaravati, Aug 25 : Covid-19 claimed 92 more lives in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday while the state reported 9,927 new cases.

The fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,460 while the case tally mounted to 3,71,639.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 16 fatalities were reported from Chittoor district, 11 from Anantapur and 10 each from Kadapa and Prakasam district.

Eight people each succumbed in East Godavari and West Godavari districts, six each in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Nellore, four in Krishna district while one death occurred in Vizianagaram district.

Chittoor is the worst-affected district in terms of fatalities with 352 deaths so far, followed by Guntur (346), East Godavari (343) and Kurnool (337).

Officials said despite large number of fatalities, the mortality rate of Andhra Pradesh was still low at 0.93 per cent against the national average of 1.84 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 1,353 cases were reported from East Godavari district, pushing the district’s tally to 52,039, the highest in the state. As many as 967 cases were reported from Chittoor, 949 from Nellore and 917 from Guntur.

The 24-hour period also saw 9,419 people recovering from the virus. With this, the cumulative recoveries rose to 2,78,247. The recovery rate in the state improved to 74.87 per cent while the national average is 75.92 per cent.

The state now has 89,932 active cases with maximum 17,750 active cases in East Godavari, followed by 8,814 in Chittoor, 7,324 in Prakasam, 7,217 in Vizianagaram, 6,648 in Guntur and 6,493 in Kurnool district.

During the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Tuesday, authorities conducted 64,351 tests comprising 35,605 VRDL/Truenat/NACO tests and 28,746 rapid antigen tests. With this, the state has so far tested 33,56,852 samples.

Andhra Pradesh stands fourth after Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra in the number of tests conducted so far. However, it ranks first in terms of tests per million with a figure of 62,862. With a 11.07 per cent positivity rate, it fares better than states like Maharashtra (18.90 per cent), Karnataka (11.56) and Chandigarh (11.83).

