Covid claims top Bengal editor

By Anwesha Bhaumik

Kolkata, May 17 : Covid has claimed West Bengal’s top editor Anjan Bandopadhyay, family sources said.

Bandopadhyay, the Chief Editor of Zee Bangla, succumbed to the virus after a battle for more than a month in a private hospital, where he was admitted with Covid complications on April 14.

He breathed his last at 9.25 p.m. on Sunday.

He recovered after contracting the virus but developed fresh lung infection, which finally claimed his life. On Sunday, his oxygen level dipped sharply, said doctors attending to him.

Like his brother current West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, Anjan started his career with leading Bengali daily ‘Ananda Bazar Patrika’. In a career spanning three decades, he has headed leading Bengali channels like Akash Bangla, ETV Bangla, Ananda Bazar Digital and finally Zee Bangla.

Anjan Bandopadhyay had carried his popular ‘polltome’ show to many of West Bengal’s district during the long eight-phase election.