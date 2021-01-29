Covid continues to rage in Kerala, 6268 test positive on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 : As many as 6268 new positive Coronavirus cases were detected in Kerala on Friday as the pandemic continued to rage. 6398 people have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals.

The total number of Covid 19 positive cases in the state has touched 72,339, the highest in the country .

58,815 samples were tested in the state during the past 24 hours and the Test positivity rate stands at 10.66%.

The commercial and industrial hub of the state, Ernakulam district, continues to record the highest number with 865 positive cases. Kasargod district has the least number with 120 cases.

22 deaths were reported on Friday taking the total number of deaths to 3704.

118 people confirmed Covid positive on Friday have come from outside the state. 5647 people turned positive through contact and the source of contact of 455 people is not known.

48 health workers tested Covid positive on Friday. Kannur 15, Thrissur 10, Kollam 5, Kozhikode 4, Palakkad and Kasargod 3 each ,Thiruvananthapuram ,Ernakulam and Wayanad 2 each , Kottayam and Malappuram 1 each are the split details of the health workers who had turned Covid 19 positive.

2,15,650 people are under observation in various areas of the state. 2,03,898 people are in home/ institutional quarantine. 11,752 are under observation at various hospitals in the state.

There are 2 new hotspots in the state. Total hotspots in the state are 400.

